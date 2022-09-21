Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 2 3 13 Rengifo 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Ward rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .273 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Thaiss c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .213 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Moniak lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222 a-Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Soto ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214 b-Stefanic ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .176

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 10 6 1 7 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Seager ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .246 Lowe 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .308 García dh 3 1 2 2 0 0 .252 Jung 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .208 Taveras cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .271 Huff c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Smith lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .205 Thompson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277

Los Angeles 200 000 000_2 5 2 Texas 111 000 13x_7 10 0

a-popped out for Moniak in the 8th. b-walked for Soto in the 8th.

E_Soto (1), Weiss (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 4. 2B_Lowe (25), García (30), Seager (22). HR_Ward (19), off Dunning; Smith (2), off Barría. RBIs_Ward 2 (57), García 2 (94), Smith 2 (14), Taveras 2 (32). CS_García (5). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Texas 2 (Semien, Smith). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 10.

LIDP_Ward. GIDP_Trout.

DP_Texas 3 (Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe, Seager; Lowe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davidson, L, 1-5 5 5 3 3 0 3 67 6.96 Barría 2 2 1 1 0 2 28 2.74 Zastryzny 0 2 3 2 1 0 19 Inf Weiss 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning, W, 4-8 5 3 2 2 1 8 72 4.46 Burke, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.53 Moore, H, 13 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.01 Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.02

Zastryzny pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Weiss 3-3. WP_Davidson, Moore.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:35. A_20,959 (40,300).

