Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
2
5
2
3
13
Rengifo 2b-ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.274
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|1
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|García dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Huff c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|2
|Texas
|111
|000
|13x_7
|10
|0
a-popped out for Moniak in the 8th. b-walked for Soto in the 8th.
E_Soto (1), Weiss (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 4. 2B_Lowe (25), García (30), Seager (22). HR_Ward (19), off Dunning; Smith (2), off Barría. RBIs_Ward 2 (57), García 2 (94), Smith 2 (14), Taveras 2 (32). CS_García (5). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Texas 2 (Semien, Smith). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 10.
LIDP_Ward. GIDP_Trout.
DP_Texas 3 (Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe, Seager; Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson, L, 1-5
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|67
|6.96
|Barría
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.74
|Zastryzny
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|19
|Inf
|Weiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 4-8
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|72
|4.46
|Burke, H, 9
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.53
|Moore, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.01
|Leclerc
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.02
Zastryzny pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Weiss 3-3. WP_Davidson, Moore.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:35. A_20,959 (40,300).
