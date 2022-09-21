Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 10:57 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
2
5
2
3
13

Rengifo 2b-ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.274

READ MORE
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 5 2 3 13
Rengifo 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Ward rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .273
Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Thaiss c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .213
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Moniak lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222
a-Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Soto ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214
b-Stefanic ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .176
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 10 6 1 7
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Seager ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .246
Lowe 1b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .308
García dh 3 1 2 2 0 0 .252
Jung 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .208
Taveras cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .271
Huff c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Smith lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .205
Thompson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Los Angeles 200 000 000_2 5 2
Texas 111 000 13x_7 10 0

a-popped out for Moniak in the 8th. b-walked for Soto in the 8th.

E_Soto (1), Weiss (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 4. 2B_Lowe (25), García (30), Seager (22). HR_Ward (19), off Dunning; Smith (2), off Barría. RBIs_Ward 2 (57), García 2 (94), Smith 2 (14), Taveras 2 (32). CS_García (5). SF_García.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this executive briefing, we find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Texas 2 (Semien, Smith). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 1; Texas 3 for 10.

LIDP_Ward. GIDP_Trout.

DP_Texas 3 (Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe, Seager; Lowe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davidson, L, 1-5 5 5 3 3 0 3 67 6.96
Barría 2 2 1 1 0 2 28 2.74
Zastryzny 0 2 3 2 1 0 19 Inf
Weiss 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, W, 4-8 5 3 2 2 1 8 72 4.46
Burke, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.53
Moore, H, 13 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.01
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.02

Zastryzny pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Weiss 3-3. WP_Davidson, Moore.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:35. A_20,959 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories