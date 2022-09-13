Trending:
Texas 8, Oakland 7

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 11:15 pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 7 1 11
Laureano rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Murphy c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Pinder lf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .237
Langeliers dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .214
Garcia 1b 4 1 2 4 0 2 .288
Bride 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216
Allen ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .205
Pache cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .161
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 11 8 2 9
Semien 2b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .248
Mathias 1b 5 3 3 4 0 1 .366
Lowe dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307
García rf 2 2 2 3 2 0 .253
Jung 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Huff c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Smith ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Thompson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Oakland 300 310 000_7 10 0
Texas 200 030 201_8 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B_Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR_Garcia (3), off Ragans; García (25), off Waldichuk; Mathias (3), off Pruitt; Mathias (4), off Payamps. RBIs_Garcia 4 (12), Allen (13), Pache 2 (15), García 3 (92), Jung (4), Mathias 4 (14). SB_García (24).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Neuse); Texas 4 (Taveras 3, Semien). RISP_Oakland 4 for 7; Texas 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Bride, Smith, Lowe.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Waldichuk 5 8 5 5 1 6 82 5.40
Pruitt, BS, 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 4.53
Puk 2 0 0 0 1 3 26 3.09
Payamps, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.31
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ragans 4 8 7 7 1 5 70 5.68
Hearn 3 2 0 0 0 3 54 4.78
Burke, W, 7-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 1.47

Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 1-1. WP_Ragans.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_14,925 (40,300).

Top Stories