Texas 8, Oakland 7

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 11:15 pm
Oakland

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 36 8 11 8
Laureano rf 5 0 0 0 Semien 2b 5 3 3 0
Murphy c 5 0 0 0 Mathias 1b 5 3 3 4
Pinder lf 4 2 3 0 Lowe dh 4 0 1 0
Langeliers dh 3 1 1 0 García rf 2 2 2 3
Garcia 1b 4 1 2 4 Jung 3b 4 0 1 1
Bride 2b 4 1 1 0 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0
Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 Huff c 4 0 1 0
Allen ss 4 1 1 1 Smith ss 4 0 0 0
Pache cf 4 0 1 2 Thompson lf 4 0 0 0
Oakland 300 310 000 7
Texas 200 030 201 8

LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B_Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR_Garcia (3), García (25), Mathias 2 (4). SB_García (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Waldichuk 5 8 5 5 1 6
Pruitt BS,1-3 1 2 2 2 0 0
Puk 2 0 0 0 1 3
Payamps L,1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Texas
Ragans 4 8 7 7 1 5
Hearn 3 2 0 0 0 3
Burke W,7-3 2 0 0 0 0 3

Pruitt pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Ragans pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Ragans.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_14,925 (40,300).

Top Stories