The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (44) 1-0 1552 1 2. Georgia (17) 1-0 1511 3 3. Ohio St. (2) 1-0 1471 2 4. Michigan 1-0 1299 8 5. Clemson 1-0 1280 4 6. Texas A&M 1-0 1241 6 7. Oklahoma 1-0 1130 9 8. Notre Dame 0-1 1085 5 9. Baylor 1-0 1057 10 10. Southern Cal 1-0 898 14 11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 818 12 12. Florida 1-0 763 – 13. Utah 0-1 717 7 14. Michigan St. 1-0 690 15 15. Miami 1-0 679 16 16. Arkansas 1-0 678 19 17. Pittsburgh 1-0 535 17 18. NC State 1-0 513 13 19. Wisconsin 1-0 476 18 20. Kentucky 1-0 373 20 21. BYU 1-0 266 25 22. Mississippi 1-0 254 21 23. Wake Forest 1-0 246 22 24. Tennessee 1-0 194 – 25. Houston 1-0 143 24

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn St. 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida St. 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno St. 22, Kansas St. 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 10, Air Force 8, Oregon St. 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.

