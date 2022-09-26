The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: RecordPtsPrv1. Georgia (55)4-0156512. Alabama (4)4-0148723. Ohio St. (4)4-0148334. Michigan4-0135445. Clemson4-0131156. Southern Cal4-0123677. Kentucky4-0112788. Tennessee4-01119119. Oklahoma St.3-01081910. NC State4-09211211. Penn St.4-08761412. Utah3-17601313. Oregon3-17351514. Mississippi4-06911615. Washington4-06571816. Baylor3-15501717. Texas A&M3-15432318. Oklahoma3-1529619. BYU3-14821920. Arkansas3-14571021. Minnesota4-0288-22. Wake Forest3-12652123. Florida St.4-0244-24.... READ MORE

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1565 1 2. Alabama (4) 4-0 1487 2 3. Ohio St. (4) 4-0 1483 3 4. Michigan 4-0 1354 4 5. Clemson 4-0 1311 5 6. Southern Cal 4-0 1236 7 7. Kentucky 4-0 1127 8 8. Tennessee 4-0 1119 11 9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1081 9 10. NC State 4-0 921 12 11. Penn St. 4-0 876 14 12. Utah 3-1 760 13 13. Oregon 3-1 735 15 14. Mississippi 4-0 691 16 15. Washington 4-0 657 18 16. Baylor 3-1 550 17 17. Texas A&M 3-1 543 23 18. Oklahoma 3-1 529 6 19. BYU 3-1 482 19 20. Arkansas 3-1 457 10 21. Minnesota 4-0 288 – 22. Wake Forest 3-1 265 21 23. Florida St. 4-0 244 – 24. Pittsburgh 3-1 209 24 25. Kansas St. 3-1 166 –

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

