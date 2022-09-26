The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
RecordPtsPrv1. Georgia (55)4-0156512. Alabama (4)4-0148723. Ohio St. (4)4-0148334. Michigan4-0135445. Clemson4-0131156. Southern Cal4-0123677. Kentucky4-0112788. Tennessee4-01119119. Oklahoma St.3-01081910. NC State4-09211211. Penn St.4-08761412. Utah3-17601313. Oregon3-17351514. Mississippi4-06911615. Washington4-06571816. Baylor3-15501717. Texas A&M3-15432318. Oklahoma3-1529619. BYU3-14821920. Arkansas3-14571021. Minnesota4-0288-22. Wake Forest3-12652123. Florida St.4-0244-24....
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (55)
|4-0
|1565
|1
|2. Alabama (4)
|4-0
|1487
|2
|3. Ohio St. (4)
|4-0
|1483
|3
|4. Michigan
|4-0
|1354
|4
|5. Clemson
|4-0
|1311
|5
|6. Southern Cal
|4-0
|1236
|7
|7. Kentucky
|4-0
|1127
|8
|8. Tennessee
|4-0
|1119
|11
|9. Oklahoma St.
|3-0
|1081
|9
|10. NC State
|4-0
|921
|12
|11. Penn St.
|4-0
|876
|14
|12. Utah
|3-1
|760
|13
|13. Oregon
|3-1
|735
|15
|14. Mississippi
|4-0
|691
|16
|15. Washington
|4-0
|657
|18
|16. Baylor
|3-1
|550
|17
|17. Texas A&M
|3-1
|543
|23
|18. Oklahoma
|3-1
|529
|6
|19. BYU
|3-1
|482
|19
|20. Arkansas
|3-1
|457
|10
|21. Minnesota
|4-0
|288
|–
|22. Wake Forest
|3-1
|265
|21
|23. Florida St.
|4-0
|244
|–
|24. Pittsburgh
|3-1
|209
|24
|25. Kansas St.
|3-1
|166
|–
Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
