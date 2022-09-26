The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 11:38 am
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1565 1
2. Alabama (4) 4-0 1487 2
3. Ohio St. (4) 4-0 1483 3
4. Michigan 4-0 1354 4
5. Clemson 4-0 1311 5
6. Southern Cal 4-0 1236 7
7. Kentucky 4-0 1127 8
8. Tennessee 4-0 1119 11
9. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1081 9
10. NC State 4-0 921 12
11. Penn St. 4-0 876 14
12. Utah 3-1 760 13
13. Oregon 3-1 735 15
14. Mississippi 4-0 691 16
15. Washington 4-0 657 18
16. Baylor 3-1 550 17
17. Texas A&M 3-1 543 23
18. Oklahoma 3-1 529 6
19. BYU 3-1 482 19
20. Arkansas 3-1 457 10
21. Minnesota 4-0 288
22. Wake Forest 3-1 265 21
23. Florida St. 4-0 244
24. Pittsburgh 3-1 209 24
25. Kansas St. 3-1 166

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

