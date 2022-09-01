Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13
Atlee 38, Deep Run 14
Bayside 41, Tallwood 13
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13
Atlee 38, Deep Run 14
Bayside 41, Tallwood 13
Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0
Broad Run 42, Dominion 19
Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0
Chincoteague 54, Broadwater Academy 42
Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13
Churchland 53, Grassfield 14
Colgan 18, Osbourn 13
Currituck County, N.C. 28, Hickory 7
Deep Creek 38, Manor High School 0
Douglas Freeman 34, James River-Midlothian 10
Franklin 28, Amelia County 21
Freedom (South Riding) 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 21
Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28
Galax 28, Giles 14
Green Run 36, Frank Cox 7
Hanover 55, Monacan 6
Highland Springs 48, Manchester 7
Independence 28, Riverside 18
James Robinson 49, Annandale 14
John Champe 36, Briar Woods 25
John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 19, Catholic High School of Va Beach 13
Kempsville 50, Kellam 2
Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8
Kettle Run 58, Meridian High School 13
King William 44, Nandua 0
Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31
Landstown 57, Princess Anne 18
Lee High 31, Eastside 0
Lightridge 7, Potomac Falls 6
Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14
Loudoun Valley 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Matoaca 47, Clover Hill 2
Midlothian 44, Prince George 0
Mount Vernon 42, Justice High School 6
Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0
Norcom 16, Warhill 0
Oakton 35, W.T. Woodson 0
Park View-Sterling 19, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 0
Phoebus 63, Menchville 0
Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17
Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0
Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 7
Stone Bridge 22, Centreville 15
Sussex Central 46, Lancaster 16
TJHS 21, Meadowbrook 6
Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14, OT
Varina 29, Glen Allen 7
West Point 7, Rappahannock 0
West Potomac 41, Wakefield 12
West Springfield 45, Edison 0
Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge County 14
Westfield 21, Washington-Liberty 3
Woodside 32, Norview 6
York 27, Gloucester 0
Yorktown 40, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.