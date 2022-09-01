Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 10:35 pm
1 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13

Atlee 38, Deep Run 14

Bayside 41, Tallwood 13

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how...

READ MORE

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13

Atlee 38, Deep Run 14

Bayside 41, Tallwood 13

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0

Broad Run 42, Dominion 19

Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0

Chincoteague 54, Broadwater Academy 42

Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13

Churchland 53, Grassfield 14

Colgan 18, Osbourn 13

Currituck County, N.C. 28, Hickory 7

        Read more: Sports News

Deep Creek 38, Manor High School 0

Douglas Freeman 34, James River-Midlothian 10

Franklin 28, Amelia County 21

Freedom (South Riding) 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 21

Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28

Galax 28, Giles 14

Green Run 36, Frank Cox 7

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Hanover 55, Monacan 6

Highland Springs 48, Manchester 7

Independence 28, Riverside 18

James Robinson 49, Annandale 14

John Champe 36, Briar Woods 25

John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 19, Catholic High School of Va Beach 13

Kempsville 50, Kellam 2

Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8

Kettle Run 58, Meridian High School 13

King William 44, Nandua 0

Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31

Landstown 57, Princess Anne 18

Lee High 31, Eastside 0

Lightridge 7, Potomac Falls 6

Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14

Loudoun Valley 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Matoaca 47, Clover Hill 2

Midlothian 44, Prince George 0

Mount Vernon 42, Justice High School 6

Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0

Norcom 16, Warhill 0

Oakton 35, W.T. Woodson 0

Park View-Sterling 19, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 0

Phoebus 63, Menchville 0

Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17

Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 7

Stone Bridge 22, Centreville 15

Sussex Central 46, Lancaster 16

TJHS 21, Meadowbrook 6

Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14, OT

Varina 29, Glen Allen 7

West Point 7, Rappahannock 0

West Potomac 41, Wakefield 12

West Springfield 45, Edison 0

Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge County 14

Westfield 21, Washington-Liberty 3

Woodside 32, Norview 6

York 27, Gloucester 0

Yorktown 40, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|8 DigiMarCon Europe 2022 - Digital...
9|8 Ansible Automation Red Hat Enterprise...
9|8 Empowering Families During Times of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories