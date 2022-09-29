Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0
Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7
Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0
Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6
Chatham 41, Nelson County 0
Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18
Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0
Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14
Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7
Grayson County 29, Covington 16
Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14
K&Q Central 61, John Marshall 6
Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42
Lafayette 35, New Kent 0
Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6
Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0
Midlothian 36, Cosby 0
Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23
Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0
Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17
West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8
Woodside 24, Menchville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
