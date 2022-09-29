Trending:
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 9:30 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0

Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6

Chatham 41, Nelson County 0

Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18

Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0

Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14

Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7

Grayson County 29, Covington 16

Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14

K&Q Central 61, John Marshall 6

Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42

Lafayette 35, New Kent 0

Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6

Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0

Midlothian 36, Cosby 0

Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23

Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0

Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17

West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8

Woodside 24, Menchville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories