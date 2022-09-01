Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games without pay, retroactive to June 19 for violating joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jesus Aguilar from Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk. Designated INF Richie Martin for assignment.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games without pay, retroactive to June 19 for violating joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jesus Aguilar from Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk. Designated INF Richie Martin for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of INF Ryan Kreidler from Toledo (IL). Recalled INF Spencer Torkelson from Toledo. Reinstated RHP Michael Pinedo from the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Zack Short to Toledo. Transferred RHP Tony Garcia from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster and OF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Austin Davis from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Billy Hamilton from St. Paul (IL). Transferred OF Trevor Larnach from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Ken Waldichuck from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled OF Cody Thomas from Las Vegas. Designated RHP David McKay for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Matt Boyd from the 60-day IL. Recalled OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated CF Bradley Zimmer. Recalled RHP Casey Lawrence from Columbus (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adrian Sampson and LHP Justin Steele from the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Jeremiah Estrada from Iowa (IL). Optioned LHP Brendan Little to Iowa. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa. Transferred LHP Wade Miley from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contracts of RHP Fernandez Cruz and INF Spencer Steer from Louisville (IL). Transferred RHP Jeff Hoffman and INF Mike Moustakas from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Hunter Greene to Louisville on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Phil Bickford and INF Miguel Vargas from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 31. Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the 15-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Selected INF Deven Marrero from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse. Designated RHP Connor Grey for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo and OF Cal Mitchell from Indianapolis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Tres Barrera and RHP Mason Thompson from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Deion Jones, CB Isaiah Oliver, DE Marlon Davidson, OT Jalen Mayfield and TE John FitzPatrick on injured reserve. Re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson LB Nick Kwiatkowski and OL Colby Gossett. Claimed OT Chuma Edoga off waivers from New York Jets and DT Matt Dickerson off waivers from Kansas City.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler McMichael and T Ryan Demark.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve. Signed OL Kellen Diesch and LB Joe Thomas to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike D. Thomas. Placed DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor Britt on injured reserve. Signed TE Nick Bowers, S Yusuf Corker and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and DE Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison and C Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Darius Phillips. Waived CB Essang Bassey. Signed OL William Sherman to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Christian Harris, CB Tavierre Thomas and TE Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve. Re-signed RB Royce Freeman, WR Chris Conley and CB Isaac Yiadom. Signed RB Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OL Arlington Hambright and LB Segun Olubi to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Lynn Bowden to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Josh Gordon to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed LBs David Mayo and Jon Bostic. Placed TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve. Placed RB Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Announced softball head coach Mark Montgomery has received a five-year contract extension.

