Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games without pay, retroactive to June 19 for violating joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jesus Aguilar from Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP D.L. Hall from Norfolk. Designated INF Richie Martin for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Eduard Bazardo from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster and CF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of INF Ryan Kreidler from Toledo (IL). Recalled INF Spencer Torkelson from Toledo. Reinstated RHP Michael Pinedo from the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Zack Short to Toledo. Transferred RHP Tony Garcia from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Cody Morris from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment. Recalled 2B Ernie Clement from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Blake Taylor to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Daniel Mengden from Omaha (IL). Recalled OF Nate Eaton from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Austin Davis from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Billy Hamilton from St. Paul (IL). Transferred OF Trevor Larnach from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez from the paternity list. Recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Scanton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Ken Waldichuck from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled OF Cody Thomas from Las Vegas. Designated RHP David McKay for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Matt Boyd from the 60-day IL. Recalled OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Jonathan Aranda from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Nick Solak from Round Rock (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jesus Tinoco from Round Rock. Transferred RHP Josh Sborz from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated CF Bradley Zimmer. Recalled RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Wilmer Difo from Reno (PCL). Reinstated LHP Kyle Nelson and RHP Keynan Middleton from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Noe Ramirez for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Mike Soroka from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated RHP Jesse Chavez from the 15-day IL. Reinstated SS Orlando Arcia from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 60-day IL. Sent 2B Ozzie Albies to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adrian Sampson and LHP Justin Steele from the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Jeremiah Estrada from Iowa (IL). Optioned LHP Brendan Little to Iowa. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa. Transferred LHP Wade Miley from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contracts of RHP Fernandez Cruz and INF Spencer Steer from Louisville (IL). Transferred RHP Jeff Hoffman and INF Mike Moustakas from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Hunter Greene to Louisville on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Chad Smith and INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Phil Bickford and INF Miguel Vargas from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 31. Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the 15-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Esteury Ruiz and RHP Luis Perdomo from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected INF Deven Marrero from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse. Designated RHP Connor Grey for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo and OF Cal Mitchell from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Jean Carlos Sio on a minor league contract. Sent LHPs Andrew Vasquez and Jonathan Bermudez outright to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF David Villar from Sacramento. Acquired OF Lewis Brinson from Houston in exchange for cash considerations.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Tres Barrera and RHP Mason Thompson from Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released LHP Rafael Monsion.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Re-signed F R.J. Barrett to a rookie scale extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Stephen Anderson, LS Aaron Brewer and CB Christian Matthew. Placed CB Antonio Hamilton on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed WR Antoine Wesley and S Charles Washington on injured reserve. Signed LB Devon Kennard, Ss Steven Parker and Josh Thomas and OL Badara Traore on the pracice squad. Waived G Greg Long with an injury settlement.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Deion Jones, CB Isaiah Oliver, DE Marlon Davidson, OT Jalen Mayfield and TE John FitzPatrick on injured reserve. Re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson LB Nick Kwiatkowski, DB Mike Ford and OL Colby Gossett. Claimed OT Chuma Edoga off waivers from New York Jets and DT Matt Dickerson off waivers from Kansas City. Signed S Dean Marlowe. Signed TE Tucker Fisk to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Aaron Crawford with an injury settlement. Signed DE Brent Urban and RB Kenyan Drake.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler McMichael and T Ryan Demark to the practice squad. Signed P Sam Martin.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed QB Jacob Eason and WR C.J. Sanders to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve. Signed OL Kellen Diesch and LB Joe Thomas to the practice squad. Claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from Minnesota.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike D. Thomas. Placed DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor Britt on injured reserve. Signed TE Nick Bowers, S Yusuf Corker and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Josh Rosen and DE Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Qadree Ollison and C Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad. Signed DB C.J. Goodwin and LS Jake McQuaide..

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Darius Phillips. Waived CB Essang Bassey. Signed OL William Sherman to the practice squad. Waived CB Donnie Lewis with an injury settlement. Signed NT Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Shaun Beyer, CB Benjie Franklin and WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad. Waived WWR Danny Davis with an injury settlement

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Christian Harris, CB Tavierre Thomas and TE Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve. Re-signed RB Royce Freeman, WR Chris Conley and CB Isaac Yiadom. Signed RB Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Signed TE O.J. Howard.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OL Arlington Hambright and LB Segun Olubi to the practice squad. Signed OT Dennis Kelly.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed LB Caleb Johnson off waivers from Chicago. Released DL Adam Gotsis.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Kendall Blanton and LB Cole Christiansen to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S J.R. Reed and OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad. Released OT Bam Olaseni from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Justin Bethel. Placed S Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve. Waived CB D’Angelo ross with an injury settlement. Signed CB Kalon Barnes, T Larnel Coleman, WRs River Cracraft and Braylon Sanders, OL James Empey, LBs Cameron Goode and Porter Gustin, S Verone McKinley III, DTs Niles Scott and Ben Stille and RB ZaQuandre White to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tay Gowan, QB David Blough and WR Travis Tolvonen to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad. Placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve. Released DE Henry Anderson from injured reserve with a settlement.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed OT Trevor Penning and DL Malcolm Roach on injured reserve. Signed RB Dwayne Washington and G Drew Desjarlais to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kalil Pimpleton and OLB Chuck Wiley to the practice squad. Claimed OL Tyree Philips off waivers from Baltimore. Released LB Blake Martine and TE Rick Seals-Jones. Waived WR Dre Miller. Signed ET Nick Williams, TE Tanner Hudson and OLB Austin Calitro.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DE Vinny Curry on injured reserve. Signed LB Marcell Harris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed RB Trey Simon off waivers from San Francisco.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed S Damontae Kazee and WR Calvin Austin on injured reserve. Signed LB Marcus Allen and OL Trent Scott. Signed CB Mark Gilbert, TE Justin Rigg and OLB Chapelle Russell to the practice squad. Claimed LB Jamir Jones off waivers from Jacksonville. Released LB Derrek Tuszka.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson to the practice squad. Signed TE Tyler Kroft and DE Jordan Willis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Sean Mannion, OT Jalen McKenzie and CB Xavier Crawford to the practice squad. Signed DB Justin Coleman.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Cyril Grayson with an injury settlement. Signed CB Logan Ryan.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Josh Gordon and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. Signed WR Cody Hollister. Placed WR Racey McMath on injured reserve. Released WR Reggie Roberson and TE David Wells from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Re-signed LBs David Mayo and Jon Bostic. Placed TE Curtis Hodges on injured reserve. Placed RB Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed OL Dennis Bardwell, RB Kevin Brown, WR Nih-jer Jackson and DB Donovan Olumba. Released QB Drew Powell and DB Malik Sonnier.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Jake Oettinger to a three-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Quinn Ryan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Los Angeles FC D Giorgio Chiellini an undisclosed amount for violating league policy regarding entering the field of play during a conrontational incident during a match on August 26 against Austin FC. Fined Austin FC F Maximiliano Urruti an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a match on August 26 against Los Angeles FC. Fined Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff and Los Angeles FC head coach Steve Cherundolo undisclosed amounts for violating the mass confrontation policy during a match on August 26 between the two teams. Fined Austin FC D Ruben Gabrielsen and Los Angeles FC D Diego Palacios, M Sebastien Mendea and F Cristian undisclosed amounts for their roles in the mass confrontation during a match on August 26. Fined Chicago Fire FC F Chris Mueller an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a match on August 27 against CF Montreal. Fined CF Montreal M Ismael Kone an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field during a match on August 27 against Chicago Fire FC.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Announced softball head coach Mark Montgomery has received a five-year contract extension.

