Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent INF Aledmys Diaz to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Cole Sands from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Designated LHP Austin Davis for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia and to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP Nestor Cortes from the 15-day IL. Placed INF D.J. LeMahieu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 9. Recalled 3B Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Released 3B Colin Moran.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 3B Mike Brosseau from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Topa from Nashville (IL). Optioned 2B Esteury Ruiz to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad. Released OT Darrin Paulo.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S Shawn Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Derick Roberson to the practice squad. Placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on the practice squad injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OT Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Wyatt Davis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad. Released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad. Released RB Josh Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE L.B. Mack from the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found Vancouver Whitecaps FC F Lucas Cavallini quilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s match against Nashville SC on August 27 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Issued an additional three-match suspension and an undisclosed fine to Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Lucas Cavallini for violent conduct in the 53rd minute of Vancouver’s match against Nashville SC on August 27. Found Austin FC F Moussa Djitte guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Austin’s match against Nashville SC on September 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Found Toronto FC F Federico Bernardeschi guilty of violating the League’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 72nd minute of Toronto’s match against CF Montréal on September 4 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Found New York City FC D Thiago Martins guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of New York’s match against FC Cincinnati on September 7 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Hayden Sargis to Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Loaned G Joe Rice to Detroit City FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Kelly Rowswell as a replacement.

