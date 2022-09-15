Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Luis Severino from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Shane Mcclanahan from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB B.J. Baylor to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Kayode Awosika. Placed G Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB T.J. Watt on injured reserve. Promoted OLB David Anenih from the practice squad to the active roster.

SEAHAWKS — Placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve. Promoted CB Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Gerri Green to the practice squad.

