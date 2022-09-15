Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Luis Severino from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Shane Mcclanahan from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB B.J. Baylor to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Kayode Awosika. Placed G Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB T.J. Watt on injured reserve. Promoted OLB David Anenih from the practice squad to the active roster.
SEAHAWKS — Placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve. Promoted CB Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Gerri Green to the practice squad.
