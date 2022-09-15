Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus. Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Archie Bradley on a rehab assignment to Salt Lake (PCL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF Trevor Larnach on a rehab assignment to St. Paul (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Justin Dunn on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Designated RHP Luke Farrell for assignment. Recalled RHPs Raynel Espinal and Dauri Moreta from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Tommy Nance on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14. Transferred OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Jake Fishman from Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP Aneurys Zabala from Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Announced that Sandy Alderson will step down as president at the conclusion of a search for his successor.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Eric Stout from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Dillon Peters for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent C Patrick Mazeika outright to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Javon Wims to the practice squad. Released WR JaVonta Payton from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB B.J. Baylor to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Kayode Awosika. Placed G Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Malik Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted K Matt Ammendola and CB Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR chris Lacy to the practice squad. Placed WR Dillon Stoner on the practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Jason Moore and TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Ronnie Rivers to the practice squad. Placed RB Trey Ragas on the practice squad injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Brandon Shell.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Chris Garrett to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB T.J. Watt on injured reserve. Promoted OLB David Anenih from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — signed DB Kary Vincent to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve. Signed CB Teez Tabor. Promoted LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB christian Jones to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Gerri Green to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Jason Demers to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Michael Dal Cole and C Derick Brassard to professional tryout (PTO) contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Columbus Crew F Jaun Hernandez an undisclosed amount for violating policy league policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent during a match on Sept. 9 against CF Montreal. Fined CF Montreal F Romell Quioto and undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a match on Sept. 9 against Columbus Crew. Fined Los Angeles FC D Ryan Hollingshead an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a match on Sept. 10 against FC Dallas. Issued an additional one match suspension to Charlotte FC D Christian Fuchs and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during a match on Septmeber 10 against New York City FC. Fined Charlotte FC and New York City FC an undisclosed amount for violation of the mass confrontation policy during a match on Sept. 10.

