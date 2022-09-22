Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 22, 2022
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Scott Effross from the 15-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Ezequiel Tovar from Albuquerque (PCL). Place INF Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Shelby Miller from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento.

BASEKTBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Shaun Jolly from the Cleveland practice squad and TE Kendall Blanton from the Kansas City practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed M Alejandro Bedova to a one-year contract.

Top Stories