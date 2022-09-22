Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Scott Effross from the 15-day IL.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Ezequiel Tovar from Albuquerque (PCL). Place INF Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Shelby Miller from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento.
|BASEKTBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Shaun Jolly from the Cleveland practice squad and TE Kendall Blanton from the Kansas City practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed M Alejandro Bedova to a one-year contract.
