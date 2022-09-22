Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B Trevor Story on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Recalled 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec from Worcester (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Scott Effross from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 60-day IL. Designated INF/OF Miguel Andujar for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B Trevor Story on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Recalled 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec from Worcester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Scott Effross from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 60-day IL. Designated INF/OF Miguel Andujar for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Kevin Herget for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Durham (IL). Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Santiago Espinal on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Ezequiel Tovar from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed INF Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retractive to Sept. 19. Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Recalled OF Peyton Burdick and LHP Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP David Bednar from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Eric Stout on the 15-day IL. Sent RHP Tyler Beeded outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Shelby Miller from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento.

BASEKTBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.

BOSTON CELTICS — Suspended head coach Ime Udoka the entire 2022-23 season for violations of team policies.

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived F RaiQuan Gray.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived G Dusty Hannahs.

UTAH JAZZ – Acquired G Saban Lee and F Kelly Olynk from Detroit in exchange for F Bogan Bogdanovic.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Raheem Blackshear from the Buffalo practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Dennis Houston and DE Mika Tafua to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. Released S Mike Brown from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Shaun Jolly from the Cleveland practice squad and TE Kendall Blanton from the Kansas City practice squad. Signed RB Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. Waived RB Trey Ragas with an injury settlement. Waived LB Keir Thomas. Signed DE Takk McKinley from the Tennessee practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted LB Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Khalil to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed M Alejandro Bedova to a one-year contract.

