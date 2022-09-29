Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo. HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer Diaz to Sugar Land and the taxi squad.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Cuas to Omaha (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Easton McGee from Durham. Designated RHP Cristofer Ogando for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Michael on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Matthias Farley to the active roster. Waived S Isaiah Pola-Mao.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR River Cracraft to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted T Larnel Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released OT Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived D Brad Hunt and LW Sampo Ranta. Waived and reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL Disciplinary Committee — Announced an additional one game suspension and fine for D Bianca St-Georges from Chicago Red Stars for an obscene gesture towards a referee in a game against Portland on Sept. 25.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Announced the joining of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) as an associate member in women’s wrestling.

SIENA — Named Skania Valencia assistant coach of women’s softball.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.