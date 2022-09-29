On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 4:56 pm
2 min read
      

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer...

READ MORE

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer Diaz to Sugar Land and the taxi squad.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Cuas to Omaha (IL).

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Easton McGee from Durham. Designated RHP Cristofer Ogando for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Michael on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Matthias Farley to the active roster. Waived S Isaiah Pola-Mao.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR River Cracraft to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted T Larnel Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released OT Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived D Brad Hunt and LW Sampo Ranta. Waived and reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

        Read more: Sports News

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL Disciplinary Committee — Announced an additional one game suspension and fine for D Bianca St-Georges from Chicago Red Stars for an obscene gesture towards a referee in a game against Portland on Sept. 25.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Announced the joining of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) as an associate member in women’s wrestling.

SIENA — Named Skania Valencia assistant coach of women’s softball.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|6 Indiana Digital Government Summit
10|6 Zoom Trainings - October
10|6 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories