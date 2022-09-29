Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer...
READ MORE
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and RHP Kerry Carpenter on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer Diaz to Sugar Land and the taxi squad.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Cuas to Omaha (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Easton McGee from Durham. Designated RHP Cristofer Ogando for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Michael on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Matthias Farley to the active roster. Waived S Isaiah Pola-Mao.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR River Cracraft to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted T Larnel Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released OT Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived D Brad Hunt and LW Sampo Ranta. Waived and reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL Disciplinary Committee — Announced an additional one game suspension and fine for D Bianca St-Georges from Chicago Red Stars for an obscene gesture towards a referee in a game against Portland on Sept. 25.
DOANE — Announced the joining of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) as an associate member in women’s wrestling.
SIENA — Named Skania Valencia assistant coach of women’s softball.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.