Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and LF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo. HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 60-day IL and LF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo (IL) and activated him. Recalled INF/OF Kody Clemens from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned C Yainer Diaz to Sugar Land and the taxi squad.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jose Cuas to Omaha (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Easton McGee from Durham. Designated RHP Cristofer Ogando for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Howard from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to ACL Rangers.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF Brendan Rogers from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Connor Joe on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Steven Okert on the 15-day IL. Placed INF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Optioned OF Jerar Encarnacion and INF/OF Luke Williams to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the 15-day IL. Reinstated INF Joey Wendle and OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jesus Sanchez from Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent OF Greg Allen and 2B Michael Chavis outright to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Chris Banjo to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Matthias Farley to the active roster. Waived S Isaiah Pola-Mao.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR River Cracraft to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted T Larnel Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released OT Roy Mbaeteka from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Released F Adam Cracknell from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and assigned him to Tucson (AHL). Placed C Jean-Sebastien Dea on waviers and assigned him to Tucson. Assigned Fs Michael Carcone, Liam Kirk, Ryan McGregor, Nathan Smith, Colin Theisen and Reece Vitelli, Ds Lukas Klok, Ronald Knot and Noat Laaouan, and G David Tendeck to Tucson. Returned D Maksymilian Szuber and F Julian Lutz to Munich (EHC) and D Jeremy Langlois to Cape Breton (QMJHL). Released G Christopher Gibson from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived D Brad Hunt and LW Sampo Ranta. Waived and reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGLES KINGS — Reassigned LW Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Zachary L’Heureux to Halifax (QMJHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Placed LW C.J. Smith and C Turner Elson on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Released LW Antoine Roussel from th professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Rasmus Sandin to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended F Juan Camilo Hernandez from Columbus Crew on match for offensive language in a game against Portland on Sept. 18.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL Disciplinary Committee — Announced an additional one game suspension and fine for D Bianca St-Georges from Chicago Red Stars for an obscene gesture towards a referee in a game against Portland on Sept. 25.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Announced the joining of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) as an associate member in women’s wrestling.

SIENA — Named Skania Valencia assistant coach of women’s softball.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.