On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20

OMER FAROOQ
September 22, 2022 5:23 am
< a min read
      

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India, police said on Thursday.

The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

Nearly 30,000 people were waiting in long lines for only 3,000 tickets for Sunday’s match, and police...

READ MORE

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India, police said on Thursday.

The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

Nearly 30,000 people were waiting in long lines for only 3,000 tickets for Sunday’s match, and police were using batons to try and control the crowd.

Seven of the 20 injured people were hospitalized in serious condition, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this executive briefing, we find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

India is hosting Australia in a three-match T20 series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories