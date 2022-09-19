Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers Alexander has no-hitter vs Orioles after 6 innings

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 9:13 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander has pitched six no-hit innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tigers lead 8-0 at Camden Yards on Monday night.

Alexander has allowed only two runners, walking Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning and Austin Hays in the sixth.

The closest the Orioles have come to getting a hit was in the sixth, when Adley Rutschman hit a two0out grounder down the line that third baseman Ryan Kreidler...

READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander has pitched six no-hit innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tigers lead 8-0 at Camden Yards on Monday night.

Alexander has allowed only two runners, walking Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning and Austin Hays in the sixth.

The closest the Orioles have come to getting a hit was in the sixth, when Adley Rutschman hit a two0out grounder down the line that third baseman Ryan Kreidler snagged before throwing to first.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

The 28-year-old Alexander has struck out three. He’s thrown 77 pitches, 45 for strikes.

Alexander came into the game with a 3-10 record and a 5.35 ERA. He is 0-3 over his previous three starts.

Alexander had not thrown more than seven innings or 102 pitches in a four-year big league career. Against the Orioles, he didn’t throw a pitch faster than 91.6 mph.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories