Sports News

Tigers face the Royals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 2:41 am
Kansas City Royals (63-90, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (60-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.00 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -134, Royals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has gone 30-45 in home games and 60-92 overall. The Tigers have a 13-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City has a 24-48 record on the road and a 63-90 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

Wednesday’s game is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Royals are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 18 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. ranks second on the Royals with a .256 batting average, and has 31 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 80 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is 15-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .296 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

