Tigers take on the Twins on home winning streak

Minnesota Twins (76-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-92, fourth in the AL Central) Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit has gone 32-45 in home games and 62-92 overall. The Tigers are 32-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has a 76-80 record overall and a 30-45 record on the road. The Twins have a 30-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the 17th time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 10-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 11-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 13-for-36 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Willi Castro: day-to-day (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sandy Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

