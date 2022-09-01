NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|124
|467
|155
|94
|.332
|Freeman LAD
|129
|507
|165
|92
|.325
|McNeil NYM
|117
|418
|133
|55
|.318
|Arenado StL
|121
|462
|142
|64
|.307
|T.Turner LAD
|129
|525
|161
|82
|.307
|M.Machado SD
|121
|468
|143
|83
|.306
|J.Iglesias Col
|111
|414
|126
|48
|.304
|Lux LAD
|114
|365
|107
|61
|.293
|S.Marte NYM
|113
|451
|132
|74
|.293
|Bohm Phi
|122
|469
|136
|69
|.290
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 89; Olson, Atlanta, 87; Cron, Colorado, 86; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; M.Machado, San Diego, 85; Lindor, New York, 85; Riley, Atlanta, 85; Freeman, Los Angeles, 81.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 17-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-3; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-5; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-7; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.
