The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 12:32 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
124
467
155
94
.332

Freeman LAD
129
507
165
92
.325

Goldschmidt StL 124 467 155 94 .332
Freeman LAD 129 507 165 92 .325
McNeil NYM 117 418 133 55 .318
Arenado StL 121 462 142 64 .307
T.Turner LAD 129 525 161 82 .307
M.Machado SD 121 468 143 83 .306
J.Iglesias Col 111 414 126 48 .304
Lux LAD 114 365 107 61 .293
S.Marte NYM 113 451 132 74 .293
Bohm Phi 122 469 136 69 .290

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105; Alonso, New York, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 89; Olson, Atlanta, 87; Cron, Colorado, 86; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 86; M.Machado, San Diego, 85; Lindor, New York, 85; Riley, Atlanta, 85; Freeman, Los Angeles, 81.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 17-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 14-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-3; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; Fried, Atlanta, 12-5; Alcantara, Miami, 12-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 12-7; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-7.

