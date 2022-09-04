On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
September 4, 2022 12:05 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 118 449 143 73 .318
Bogaerts Bos 127 473 148 76 .313
J.Abreu ChW 131 503 156 73 .310
N.Lowe Tex 127 482 147 62 .305
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 118 391 118 49 .302
Judge NYY 129 476 141 105 .296
Kwan Cle 118 438 129 67 .295
Alvarez Hou 109 377 111 78 .294
Kirk Tor 117 387 114 52 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 114; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; A.García, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 78; Suárez, Seattle, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 75.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

