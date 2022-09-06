Trending:
The Associated Press
September 6, 2022
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Bogaerts Bos
130
485
153
77
.315

Arraez Min
120
458
144
73
.314

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 130 485 153 77 .315
Arraez Min 120 458 144 73 .314
J.Abreu ChW 133 511 158 73 .309
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
N.Lowe Tex 129 490 148 63 .302
Judge NYY 131 484 146 109 .302
Giménez Cle 120 399 120 52 .301
Kwan Cle 120 448 132 67 .295
Alvarez Hou 111 385 113 78 .294
Gurriel Jr. Tor 119 449 131 52 .292

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bregman, Houston, 78; Bichette, Toronto, 78; Santander, Baltimore, 77.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

