The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 12:53 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 130 485 153 77 .315
Arraez Min 120 458 144 73 .314
J.Abreu ChW 134 514 159 73 .309
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
N.Lowe Tex 130 494 150 63 .304
Giménez Cle 121 402 122 52 .303
Judge NYY 131 484 146 109 .302
Kirk Tor 119 396 118 53 .298
Alvarez Hou 112 390 114 78 .292
Gurriel Jr. Tor 120 452 132 52 .292

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Bregman, Houston, 78.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

Top Stories