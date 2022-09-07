AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Bogaerts Bos
130
485
153
77
.315
Arraez Min
120
458
144
73
.314
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|130
|485
|153
|77
|.315
|Arraez Min
|120
|458
|144
|73
|.314
|J.Abreu ChW
|134
|514
|159
|73
|.309
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|N.Lowe Tex
|130
|494
|150
|63
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|121
|402
|122
|52
|.303
|Judge NYY
|131
|484
|146
|109
|.302
|Kirk Tor
|119
|396
|118
|53
|.298
|Alvarez Hou
|112
|390
|114
|78
|.292
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|120
|452
|132
|52
|.292
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Bregman, Houston, 78.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.