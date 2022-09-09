AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Bogaerts Bos
130
485
153
77
.315
Arraez Min
122
468
147
74
.314
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|130
|485
|153
|77
|.315
|Arraez Min
|122
|468
|147
|74
|.314
|J.Abreu ChW
|136
|522
|162
|75
|.310
|N.Lowe Tex
|131
|497
|152
|64
|.306
|Giménez Cle
|122
|406
|124
|52
|.305
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Judge NYY
|134
|493
|149
|111
|.302
|Kirk Tor
|120
|401
|121
|54
|.302
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|121
|453
|132
|52
|.291
|Altuve Hou
|119
|449
|130
|81
|.290
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Suárez, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Suárez, Seattle, 79.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.