The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 1:08 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 130 485 153 77 .315
Arraez Min 122 468 147 74 .314
J.Abreu ChW 136 522 162 75 .310
N.Lowe Tex 131 497 152 64 .306
Giménez Cle 122 406 124 52 .305
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Judge NYY 134 493 149 111 .302
Kirk Tor 120 401 121 54 .302
Gurriel Jr. Tor 121 453 132 52 .291
Altuve Hou 119 449 130 81 .290

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Suárez, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Suárez, Seattle, 79.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

