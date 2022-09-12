On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Freeman LAD
139
543
180
103
.331

Goldschmidt StL
133
499
162
101
.325

        Insight by Contrast...

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Freeman LAD 139 543 180 103 .331
Goldschmidt StL 133 499 162 101 .325
McNeil NYM 127 454 146 60 .322
T.Turner LAD 138 565 173 90 .306
M.Machado SD 130 501 151 87 .301
J.Iglesias Col 114 423 127 48 .300
Arenado StL 130 496 148 67 .298
Bohm Phi 130 501 147 73 .293
S.Marte NYM 118 466 136 76 .292
Hoerner ChC 125 444 129 51 .291

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 33; Alonso, New York, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 32; Tellez, Milwaukee, 30; 6 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 109; Alonso, New York, 109; Cron, Colorado, 96; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 96; Arenado, St. Louis, 93; Olson, Atlanta, 91; Lindor, New York, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 17-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 14-3; Carrasco, New York, 14-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Darvish, San Diego, 13-7; Bassitt, New York, 13-7; Webb, San Francisco, 13-8; Gallen, Arizona, 12-2.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
9|19 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
9|19 2022 Future Force Capabilities...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories