The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 12:34 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Freeman LAD
140
546
180
103
.330

Goldschmidt StL
133
499
162
101
.325

G AB H R Pct.
Freeman LAD 140 546 180 103 .330
Goldschmidt StL 133 499 162 101 .325
McNeil NYM 128 458 147 60 .321
T.Turner LAD 139 570 174 90 .305
M.Machado SD 130 501 151 87 .301
J.Iglesias Col 114 423 127 48 .300
Arenado StL 130 496 148 67 .298
Bohm Phi 130 501 147 73 .293
S.Marte NYM 118 466 136 76 .292
Hoerner ChC 125 444 129 51 .291

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 32; Tellez, Milwaukee, 30; 6 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 109; Alonso, New York, 109; Cron, Colorado, 96; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 96; Arenado, St. Louis, 93; Lindor, New York, 92; Olson, Atlanta, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 17-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 14-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Darvish, San Diego, 13-7; Webb, San Francisco, 13-8; Bassitt, New York, 13-8; Gallen, Arizona, 12-2.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

