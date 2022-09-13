NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Freeman LAD
140
546
180
103
.330
Goldschmidt StL
133
499
162
101
.325
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 32; Tellez, Milwaukee, 30; 6 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 109; Alonso, New York, 109; Cron, Colorado, 96; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 96; Arenado, St. Louis, 93; Lindor, New York, 92; Olson, Atlanta, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 17-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 14-6; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Darvish, San Diego, 13-7; Webb, San Francisco, 13-8; Bassitt, New York, 13-8; Gallen, Arizona, 12-2.
