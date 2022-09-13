Trending:
The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 12:34 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 133 495 158 80 .319
Arraez Min 125 482 152 76 .315
J.Abreu ChW 139 533 165 77 .310
N.Lowe Tex 136 517 159 65 .308
Judge NYY 137 505 155 113 .307
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 126 421 125 54 .297
Kirk Tor 124 417 123 55 .295
Alvarez Hou 117 406 119 81 .293
Kwan Cle 126 472 138 72 .292

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 32; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 121; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 93; A.García, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 83; Bregman, Houston, 83; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.

Top Stories