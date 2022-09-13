AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|133
|495
|158
|80
|.319
|Arraez Min
|125
|482
|152
|76
|.315
|J.Abreu ChW
|139
|533
|165
|77
|.310
|N.Lowe Tex
|136
|517
|159
|65
|.308
|Judge NYY
|137
|505
|155
|113
|.307
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|126
|421
|125
|54
|.297
|Kirk Tor
|124
|417
|123
|55
|.295
|Alvarez Hou
|117
|406
|119
|81
|.293
|Kwan Cle
|126
|472
|138
|72
|.292
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 32; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 121; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 93; A.García, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 83; Bregman, Houston, 83; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.
