The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 12:45 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 126 486 155 78 .319
Bogaerts Bos 134 500 159 81 .318
J.Abreu ChW 140 536 167 79 .312
Judge NYY 138 509 158 116 .310
N.Lowe Tex 137 521 160 65 .307
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 127 423 125 54 .296
Alvarez Hou 118 410 121 84 .295
Y.Díaz TB 128 444 131 67 .295
Kirk Tor 126 424 125 56 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 84; Bregman, Houston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.

