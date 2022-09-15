Trending:
The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 1:11 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 127 487 156 79 .320
Bogaerts Bos 135 504 160 81 .317
Judge NYY 139 513 159 117 .310
J.Abreu ChW 141 539 167 79 .310
N.Lowe Tex 138 525 162 66 .309
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 128 427 128 56 .300
Y.Díaz TB 129 447 132 67 .295
Alvarez Hou 118 410 121 84 .295
Kirk Tor 126 424 125 56 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; 3 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.

