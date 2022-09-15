AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
127
487
156
79
.320
Bogaerts Bos
135
504
160
81
.317
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; 3 tied at 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.
