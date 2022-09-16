Trending:
The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 12:27 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 128 488 156 79 .320
Bogaerts Bos 135 504 160 81 .317
J.Abreu ChW 142 544 170 79 .313
Judge NYY 139 513 159 117 .310
N.Lowe Tex 138 525 162 66 .309
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 129 431 129 57 .299
Alvarez Hou 119 414 123 85 .297
Kirk Tor 126 424 125 56 .295
Y.Díaz TB 130 452 133 68 .294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; 3 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; 2 tied at 12-8.

        How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role.

Top Stories