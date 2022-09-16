AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
128
488
156
79
.320
Bogaerts Bos
135
504
160
81
.317
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|128
|488
|156
|79
|.320
|Bogaerts Bos
|135
|504
|160
|81
|.317
|J.Abreu ChW
|142
|544
|170
|79
|.313
|Judge NYY
|139
|513
|159
|117
|.310
|N.Lowe Tex
|138
|525
|162
|66
|.309
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|129
|431
|129
|57
|.299
|Alvarez Hou
|119
|414
|123
|85
|.297
|Kirk Tor
|126
|424
|125
|56
|.295
|Y.Díaz TB
|130
|452
|133
|68
|.294
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; 3 tied at 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; 2 tied at 12-8.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.