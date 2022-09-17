Trending:
The Associated Press
September 17, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 129 492 157 80 .319
Bogaerts Bos 136 508 160 81 .315
J.Abreu ChW 143 548 171 79 .312
Judge NYY 140 517 161 119 .311
N.Lowe Tex 139 529 163 67 .308
Alvarez Hou 120 418 127 88 .304
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 130 435 129 58 .297
Kirk Tor 126 424 125 56 .295
Y.Díaz TB 131 457 134 68 .293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; 3 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 12-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6.

Top Stories