NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|142
|554
|183
|104
|.330
|Goldschmidt StL
|138
|516
|168
|103
|.326
|McNeil NYM
|132
|473
|151
|62
|.319
|T.Turner LAD
|141
|579
|176
|90
|.304
|J.Iglesias Col
|114
|423
|127
|48
|.300
|Arenado StL
|135
|514
|154
|70
|.300
|M.Machado SD
|134
|516
|153
|88
|.297
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Hoerner ChC
|125
|444
|129
|51
|.291
|Bohm Phi
|134
|515
|148
|73
|.287
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 30; Adames, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; 4 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 113; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; Cron, Colorado, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Lindor, New York, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 92; Olson, Atlanta, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 90.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 18-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 14-7; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8; Bassitt, New York, 13-8; Webb, San Francisco, 13-9.
