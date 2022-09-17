On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
September 17, 2022 12:37 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Freeman LAD 142 554 183 104 .330
Goldschmidt StL 138 516 168 103 .326
McNeil NYM 132 473 151 62 .319
T.Turner LAD 141 579 176 90 .304
J.Iglesias Col 114 423 127 48 .300
Arenado StL 135 514 154 70 .300
M.Machado SD 134 516 153 88 .297
S.Marte NYM 118 466 136 76 .292
Hoerner ChC 125 444 129 51 .291
Bohm Phi 134 515 148 73 .287

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 30; Adames, Milwaukee, 29; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; 4 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 113; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; Cron, Colorado, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Lindor, New York, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 92; Olson, Atlanta, 91; M.Machado, San Diego, 90; Riley, Atlanta, 90.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 18-5; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 14-7; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8; Bassitt, New York, 13-8; Webb, San Francisco, 13-9.

