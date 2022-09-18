On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 12:05 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Freeman LAD
143
559
185
105
.331

Goldschmidt StL
139
521
168
103
.322

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 30; Adames, Milwaukee, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; 4 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 114; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; Cron, Colorado, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Lindor, New York, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93; Adames, Milwaukee, 92; Olson, Atlanta, 91; 2 tied at 90.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 18-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 14-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Alcantara, Miami, 13-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8.

