NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|143
|559
|185
|105
|.331
|Goldschmidt StL
|139
|521
|168
|103
|.322
|McNeil NYM
|133
|476
|151
|62
|.317
|T.Turner LAD
|142
|584
|178
|92
|.305
|J.Iglesias Col
|114
|423
|127
|48
|.300
|Arenado StL
|136
|517
|154
|70
|.298
|M.Machado SD
|135
|520
|154
|88
|.296
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Hoerner ChC
|125
|444
|129
|51
|.291
|Bohm Phi
|135
|519
|149
|73
|.287
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 30; Adames, Milwaukee, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; 4 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 114; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; Cron, Colorado, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Lindor, New York, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93; Adames, Milwaukee, 92; Olson, Atlanta, 91; 2 tied at 90.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 18-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 14-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Alcantara, Miami, 13-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8.
