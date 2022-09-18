On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
September 18, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 131 497 157 80 .316
Bogaerts Bos 136 508 160 81 .315
Judge NYY 141 520 162 119 .312
J.Abreu ChW 145 557 172 82 .309
N.Lowe Tex 141 536 165 67 .308
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Alvarez Hou 121 422 128 89 .303
Giménez Cle 132 438 131 59 .299
Y.Díaz TB 132 461 136 69 .295
Kirk Tor 126 424 125 56 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; 4 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 112; Tucker, Houston, 99; A.García, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.

