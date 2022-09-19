Trending:
The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 4:51 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Freeman LAD 144 562 186 106 .331
Goldschmidt StL 139 521 168 103 .322
McNeil NYM 134 478 153 63 .320
T.Turner LAD 143 589 179 93 .304
M.Machado SD 136 524 155 90 .296
Arenado StL 137 521 154 70 .296
S.Marte NYM 118 466 136 76 .292
Hoerner ChC 125 444 129 51 .291
Bohm Phi 136 523 151 74 .289
J.Turner LAD 118 432 122 60 .282

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Alonso, New York, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 31; Adames, Milwaukee, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; M.Machado, San Diego, 29.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 115; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; Cron, Colorado, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; Lindor, New York, 94; Adames, Milwaukee, 92; M.Machado, San Diego, 92; 2 tied at 91.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 18-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Alcantara, Miami, 13-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8.

Top Stories