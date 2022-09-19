Trending:
The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 4:51 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
133
505
160
81
.317

Bogaerts Bos
137
512
162
82
.316

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 127; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 113; Tucker, Houston, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 86; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.

