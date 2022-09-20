NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|144
|562
|186
|106
|.331
|Goldschmidt StL
|139
|521
|168
|103
|.322
|McNeil NYM
|135
|482
|154
|64
|.320
|T.Turner LAD
|143
|589
|179
|93
|.304
|M.Machado SD
|136
|524
|155
|90
|.296
|Arenado StL
|137
|521
|154
|70
|.296
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Hoerner ChC
|125
|444
|129
|51
|.291
|Bohm Phi
|136
|523
|151
|74
|.289
|J.Turner LAD
|118
|432
|122
|60
|.282
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Alonso, New York, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 29; M.Machado, San Diego, 29.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 118; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; Cron, Colorado, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Lindor, New York, 95; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; Adames, Milwaukee, 92; M.Machado, San Diego, 92; Riley, Atlanta, 92.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Alcantara, Miami, 13-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8.
