AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|143
|529
|167
|123
|.316
|Bogaerts Bos
|138
|514
|162
|83
|.315
|Arraez Min
|134
|510
|160
|81
|.314
|J.Abreu ChW
|146
|561
|173
|83
|.308
|N.Lowe Tex
|142
|540
|165
|67
|.306
|Alvarez Hou
|123
|431
|131
|91
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Kirk Tor
|127
|429
|128
|58
|.298
|Giménez Cle
|135
|451
|134
|61
|.297
|Kwan Cle
|134
|508
|150
|78
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 115; Tucker, Houston, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; 2 tied at 84.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.
