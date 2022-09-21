On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 12:43 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Judge NYY
143
529
167
123
.316

Bogaerts Bos
138
514
162
83
.315

        Insight by Sonatype:...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Judge NYY 143 529 167 123 .316
Bogaerts Bos 138 514 162 83 .315
Arraez Min 134 510 160 81 .314
J.Abreu ChW 146 561 173 83 .308
N.Lowe Tex 142 540 165 67 .306
Alvarez Hou 123 431 131 91 .304
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Kirk Tor 127 429 128 58 .298
Giménez Cle 135 451 134 61 .297
Kwan Cle 134 508 150 78 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 115; Tucker, Houston, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this executive briefing, we find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories