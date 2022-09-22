Trending:
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Judge NYY 144 533 169 125 .317
Bogaerts Bos 139 518 164 83 .317
Arraez Min 135 511 160 81 .313
J.Abreu ChW 147 565 174 83 .308
N.Lowe Tex 143 543 167 69 .308
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Alvarez Hou 124 434 131 91 .302
Giménez Cle 136 455 136 62 .299
Kirk Tor 128 432 129 58 .299
Kwan Cle 135 513 153 80 .298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 115; Tucker, Houston, 102; Alvarez, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

