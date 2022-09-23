Trending:
The Associated Press
September 23, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Freeman LAD 149 579 190 110 .328
Goldschmidt StL 142 532 171 103 .321
McNeil NYM 137 490 154 64 .314
T.Turner LAD 148 607 183 93 .301
M.Machado SD 139 533 158 92 .296
Arenado StL 140 531 157 70 .296
S.Marte NYM 118 466 136 76 .292
Hoerner ChC 125 444 129 51 .291
Bohm Phi 139 537 155 75 .289
J.Turner LAD 122 448 126 61 .281

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Alonso, New York, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 121; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Cron, Colorado, 101; Lindor, New York, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 95; M.Machado, San Diego, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; Riley, Atlanta, 92.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Webb, San Francisco, 14-9; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7; 2 tied at 13-8.

Top Stories