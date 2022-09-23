NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|149
|579
|190
|110
|.328
|Goldschmidt StL
|142
|532
|171
|103
|.321
|McNeil NYM
|137
|490
|154
|64
|.314
|T.Turner LAD
|148
|607
|183
|93
|.301
|M.Machado SD
|139
|533
|158
|92
|.296
|Arenado StL
|140
|531
|157
|70
|.296
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Hoerner ChC
|125
|444
|129
|51
|.291
|Bohm Phi
|139
|537
|155
|75
|.289
|J.Turner LAD
|122
|448
|126
|61
|.281
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Alonso, New York, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 30; 2 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 121; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Cron, Colorado, 101; Lindor, New York, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 95; M.Machado, San Diego, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; Riley, Atlanta, 92.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Webb, San Francisco, 14-9; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7; 2 tied at 13-8.
