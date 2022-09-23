AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Judge NYY
145
535
169
125
.316
Bogaerts Bos
140
523
164
83
.314
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Seager, Texas, 32; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 102; A.García, Texas, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; 2 tied at 84.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.
