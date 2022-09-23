Trending:
The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 1:28 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Judge NYY 145 535 169 125 .316
Bogaerts Bos 140 523 164 83 .314
Arraez Min 136 515 161 81 .313
J.Abreu ChW 148 569 175 84 .308
N.Lowe Tex 144 547 168 69 .307
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 137 458 138 62 .301
Alvarez Hou 125 437 131 91 .300
Kirk Tor 129 436 130 58 .298
Kwan Cle 136 518 154 81 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Seager, Texas, 32; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 102; A.García, Texas, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 90; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

