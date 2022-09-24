Trending:
The Associated Press
September 24, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Freeman LAD
149
579
190
110
.328

Goldschmidt StL
143
535
171
103
.320

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Freeman LAD 149 579 190 110 .328
Goldschmidt StL 143 535 171 103 .320
McNeil NYM 138 495 157 66 .317
T.Turner LAD 149 609 183 93 .300
M.Machado SD 140 537 159 92 .296
Arenado StL 141 536 157 70 .293
Bohm Phi 140 541 158 77 .292
S.Marte NYM 118 466 136 76 .292
Hoerner ChC 125 444 129 51 .291
J.Turner LAD 123 450 127 61 .282

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Alonso, New York, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 121; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Cron, Colorado, 101; Lindor, New York, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 95; M.Machado, San Diego, 95; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; Riley, Atlanta, 92.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 15-8; Webb, San Francisco, 14-9; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7; 2 tied at 13-8.

