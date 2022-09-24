AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Judge NYY

146

539

170

125

.315 Bogaerts Bos

140

523

164

83

.314 Insight by VAST... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Judge NYY 146 539 170 125 .315 Bogaerts Bos 140 523 164 83 .314 Arraez Min 137 520 162 81 .312 J.Abreu ChW 149 574 176 84 .307 N.Lowe Tex 145 552 169 69 .306 Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304 Giménez Cle 138 461 139 63 .302 Alvarez Hou 126 439 132 91 .301 Altuve Hou 132 499 148 92 .297 Kwan Cle 137 523 155 82 .296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Seager, Texas, 32; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 102; A.García, Texas, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 87.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.