The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 12:12 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 141 527 166 83 .315
Judge NYY 147 542 170 125 .314
Arraez Min 138 524 164 83 .313
J.Abreu ChW 150 578 176 84 .304
N.Lowe Tex 147 559 170 69 .304
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Giménez Cle 139 465 141 64 .303
Alvarez Hou 128 446 135 92 .303
Kwan Cle 139 530 158 84 .298
Altuve Hou 134 506 149 96 .294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

