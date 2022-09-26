Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 8:12 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Judge NYY
148
544
171
125
.314

Bogaerts Bos
142
529
166
83
.314

        Insight by Sonatype:...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Judge NYY 148 544 171 125 .314
Bogaerts Bos 142 529 166 83 .314
Arraez Min 138 524 164 83 .313
Giménez Cle 139 465 142 64 .305
J.Abreu ChW 150 578 176 84 .304
N.Lowe Tex 147 559 170 69 .304
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Alvarez Hou 128 446 135 92 .303
Kwan Cle 139 530 158 84 .298
Altuve Hou 134 506 149 96 .294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories