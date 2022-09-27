Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 12:23 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Judge NYY
149
547
172
126
.314

Arraez Min
138
524
164
83
.313

        Insight by Google:...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Judge NYY 149 547 172 126 .314
Arraez Min 138 524 164 83 .313
Bogaerts Bos 143 534 167 83 .313
Giménez Cle 139 465 142 64 .305
J.Abreu ChW 150 578 176 84 .304
N.Lowe Tex 147 559 170 69 .304
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Alvarez Hou 128 446 135 92 .303
Kwan Cle 139 530 158 84 .298
Altuve Hou 134 506 149 96 .294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Santander, Baltimore, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 117; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 91; Bichette, Toronto, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Colorado Digital Government Summit
10|4 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|4 Zscaler Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories