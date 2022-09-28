Trending:
September 28, 2022 12:31 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Judge NYY 150 548 172 128 .314
Arraez Min 139 528 165 84 .313
Bogaerts Bos 144 538 167 83 .310
Giménez Cle 139 465 142 64 .305
N.Lowe Tex 147 559 170 69 .304
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Alvarez Hou 129 448 136 92 .304
J.Abreu ChW 151 581 176 84 .303
Kwan Cle 140 535 161 86 .301
Altuve Hou 135 510 152 100 .298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette, Toronto, 91; 2 tied at 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8.

