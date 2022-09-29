Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 12:25 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Judge NYY
151
552
173
130
.313

Arraez Min
140
533
167
84
.313

        Insight by Primer...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Judge NYY 151 552 173 130 .313
Arraez Min 140 533 167 84 .313
Bogaerts Bos 145 541 167 83 .309
N.Lowe Tex 149 567 173 70 .305
J.Abreu ChW 152 584 178 84 .305
Benintendi NYY 126 461 140 54 .304
Alvarez Hou 129 448 136 92 .304
Giménez Cle 140 468 142 64 .303
Kwan Cle 141 539 163 86 .302
Altuve Hou 136 511 152 100 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; 2 tied at 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories