AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|141
|537
|169
|85
|.315
|Judge NYY
|151
|552
|173
|130
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|146
|544
|168
|83
|.309
|J.Abreu ChW
|153
|588
|180
|84
|.306
|N.Lowe Tex
|149
|567
|173
|70
|.305
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|129
|448
|136
|92
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|141
|472
|143
|64
|.303
|Kwan Cle
|142
|543
|164
|87
|.302
|Altuve Hou
|136
|511
|152
|100
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; 2 tied at 88.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.
